Plug Power Names Four New General Managers
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) launched a new organizational design and appointed four general managers to meet the increasing demand for its clean energy solutions.
- The company has appointed General managers to lead individual business units. The general managers, Ole Hoefelmann, Jose Luis Crespo, Keith Schmid, Sanjay Shrestha, will work closely with CEO Andy Marsh as the company expects $750 million in gross billings for the calendar year 2022.
- The company has named Ole Hoefelmann to lead the Electrolyzer Solutions business unit, Jose Luis Crespo for the Material Handling Solutions business unit, Keith Schmid for the Mobility and Stationary Power Solutions business, and Sanjay Shrestha to lead the Energy Solutions unit.
- Price Action: PLUG shares closed lower by 5.19% at $23.76 on Thursday.
