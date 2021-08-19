 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

REE Automotive Receives $17M Funding From UK Government
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
REE Automotive Receives $17M Funding From UK Government
  • REE Automotive Ltd's (NASDAQ: REE) REEcorner technology was awarded $17 million in funding from the UK government. This funding is part of a $57 million investment coordinated through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC).
  • The funding will allow REE to advance the commercial production of its REEcorner technology and ultra-modular EV platforms.
  • The project aims to accelerate industry shift towards net zero emissions with REE's technology designed to support an extensive range of electric vehicles.
  • Price Action: REE shares are trading lower by 8.13% at $9.15 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 18, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2021
Understanding REE Automotive's Unusual Options Activity
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2021
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com