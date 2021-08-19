REE Automotive Receives $17M Funding From UK Government
- REE Automotive Ltd's (NASDAQ: REE) REEcorner technology was awarded $17 million in funding from the UK government. This funding is part of a $57 million investment coordinated through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC).
- The funding will allow REE to advance the commercial production of its REEcorner technology and ultra-modular EV platforms.
- The project aims to accelerate industry shift towards net zero emissions with REE's technology designed to support an extensive range of electric vehicles.
- Price Action: REE shares are trading lower by 8.13% at $9.15 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.