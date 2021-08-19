 Skip to main content

Microsoft To Raise Commercial Office 365 Subscription Price In 2022
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) will hike the prices of commercial subscriptions to its Microsoft 365, the company blogged.
  • It marks Microsoft's first substantive pricing update since the Office 365 launch a decade ago.
  • Microsoft has added 24 apps over the years, including Microsoft Teams, Power Apps, Power BI, growing to over 300 million commercial paid seats. It added special features to drive remote working productivity.
  • Microsoft did not make any pricing changes for education and consumer products at this time.
  • Microsoft's Q4 revenue of $46.2 billion, up 21% Y/Y, beat the consensus of $44.1 billion.
  • In a bid to rival Microsoft, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBlaunched Horizontal Workrooms for a smoother remote working experience.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 2.08% at $296.78 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

