 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pilgrim's Pride To Raise $750M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
Pilgrim's Pride To Raise $750M Via Debt Offering
  • Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ: PPC) announced a private offering of up to $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.
  • The company intends to use the offering proceeds to finance its acquisition of the Meats and Meals businesses of Kerry Consumer Foods in the U.K. and Ireland and to pay related fees and expenses.
  • It plans to use the remaining proceeds to repay outstanding revolver borrowings under the secured credit facility and for general corporate purposes.
  • The company held $490.02 million in cash and equivalents as of June 27, 2021.
  • Price Action: PPC shares traded higher by 0.04% at $27.16 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PPC)

78 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Honest Co Falls After Q2 Results; Pilgrim's Pride Shares Jump
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises Over 1%; Duos Technologies Shares Plummet
53 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Disney Reports Upbeat Q3 Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com