Senators Question TikTok For Biometric Data Collection
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Senators Question TikTok For Biometric Data Collection
  • U.S. Senators have expressed concerns and sought clarity regarding ByteDance Ltd-owned TikTok's collection of biometric identifiers under its updated privacy policy.
  • TikTok milked its pandemic triggered popularity by automatically collecting biometric data, including faceprints and voiceprints from its almost 130 million users.
  • TikTok previously planned to seek permissions to collect faceprints and voiceprints without much elaboration, TechCrunch reports. TikTok needs to respond to the Senators by Aug. 25.
  • Earlier this year, TikTok settled a class-action lawsuit for collecting users' biometric data and sharing it with third parties.
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNalso came under regulatory scanner on similar grounds. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBwas also not spared.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.14% at $354.97 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech

