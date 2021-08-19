Senators Question TikTok For Biometric Data Collection
- U.S. Senators have expressed concerns and sought clarity regarding ByteDance Ltd-owned TikTok's collection of biometric identifiers under its updated privacy policy.
- TikTok milked its pandemic triggered popularity by automatically collecting biometric data, including faceprints and voiceprints from its almost 130 million users.
- TikTok previously planned to seek permissions to collect faceprints and voiceprints without much elaboration, TechCrunch reports. TikTok needs to respond to the Senators by Aug. 25.
- Earlier this year, TikTok settled a class-action lawsuit for collecting users' biometric data and sharing it with third parties.
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) also came under regulatory scanner on similar grounds. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) was also not spared.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.14% at $354.97 on the last check Thursday.
