38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares jumped 141% to $1.7950 after dropping 12% on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30th , 2021 and issued a business update.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares jumped 112.2% to $11.48 in reaction to the launch of two new dental products. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse is Sonoma's second dental product in the U.S. and was developed with its partner Gabriel Science LLC. Additionally, Sonoma and its partner, Medical Systems Solutions, have launched Microdacyn Oral Care for professional and consumer use in Switzerland.
- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) gained 37.2% to $67.61 after the company reported a sharp rise in quarterly sales. The company’s total payment volume came in at $1.5 billion, up 319% year over year.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares jumped 25.7% to $3.9350. Ensysce Biosciences recently reported a Q2 net loss of $1 million.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) surged 15% to $18.21. The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) jumped 14.3% to $5.35. Gohealth CEO Clinton Jones reported the purchase of 253,090 shares at an average price of $4.68 in Form 4 filing on Wednesday.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) rose 14.3% to $20.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) jumped 13.5% to $3.88.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) rose 13% to $36.36.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) gained 12.3% to $11.90. The company, last week, released Q2 results.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) jumped 11.5% to $2.31.
- Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) surged 9.7% to $12.02 following strong Q2 results.
- Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) gained 8.4% to $40.34 after the company agreed to be acquired by an equity consortium in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $7.3 billion.
- Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) rose 8.3% to $21.53 after reporting record results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) rose 7.6% to $16.15.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) gained 7.2% to $55.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) rose 7.1% to $15.15. Coherus Biosciences and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences announced positive interim results from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab plus
- chemotherapy as first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) gained 6.3% to $309.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) shares dipped 60.5% to $3.9150 after the company announced a $70 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) fell 32.8% to $14.14. The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares fell 31% to $15.80. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 49% on Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company received an IND response from the FDA. The company said it believes the results of the response support further research on MMS019 as a treatment against SARS and influenza.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) dropped 30.4% to $3.7744 after the company reported a $6.1 million registered direct offering.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) declined 23.3% to $5.28 as the company reported a $15 million private placement.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) dipped 21.8% to $19.21 after the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 71.9% year-on-year, to $276.98 million, missing the analyst consensus of $279.99 million.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) dropped 19.7% to $8.95. The company will release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 19% to $11.30 as the company reported a $30 million private placement. NRx Pharmaceuticals gained around 12% on Wednesday in reaction to safety update on Zyesami (aviptadil) ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study in COVID-19 patients.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 18.5% to $5.87 after gaining over 67% on Wednesday.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) dropped 14.7% to $5.80. Grove entered into AI industry in a strategic partnership with Alfi.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) fell 14% to $17.19. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded KE Holdings from Buy to Neutral and announced a $19.3 price target.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: RKLY) dropped 13.7% to $8.63. The company recently reported Q2 results.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) fell 13% to $1.14 after dropping 13% on Wednesday. The company recently received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for bladder cancer candidate Vicineum.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) dropped 11.3% to $13.15.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) fell 9.6% to $3.56. View recently announced it has postponed its Q2 earnings results amid the company's investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) dropped 9.3% to $463.22 after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $425 price target. The company also announced the acquisition of GRAIL, a health care company focused on life-saving early detection of multiple cancers. The company said it will hold GRAIL as a separate company during the European Commission's ongoing regulatory review.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 9.2% to $45.22 after the company disclosed its earnings for the first time as a public company. The company’s total net revenues surged 131% to $565 million in the second quarter, while reporting a net loss of $502 million, versus net income of $58 million in the year-ago period. The company reported ARPU of $112, down from $115 year over year.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares fell 7.7% to $25.73. Callon Petroleum, earlier during the month, announced plans to acquire the leasehold interests and related oil, gas, and infrastructure assets of Primexx Energy Partners and its affiliates.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) dropped 7.6% to $7.21. Needham maintained Tencent Music Enter with a Buy and lowered the price target from $25 to $18.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) fell 6.4% to $6.70 after jumping more than 22% on Wednesday.
