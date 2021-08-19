3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Parsons

The Trade: Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) Chief Financial Officer George Ball acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $34.95. The insider spent $873,750.00 to acquire those share.

What’s Happening: Parsons recently reported a $100 million buyback plan.

What Parsons Does: Parsons, headquartered in Centreville, Virginia, provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets.

New Fortress Energy

The Trade: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE: NFE) Director John J Mack acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $26.30. To acquire these shares, it cost $526,000.00.

What’s Happening: New Fortress Energy recently reported a deal with Unigel to provide natural gas to fertilizer plants in the states of Bahia and Sergipe.

What New Fortress Energy Does: New Fortress Energy Inc is an integrated gas-to-power company.

Douglas Emmett

The Trade: Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI) Chief Executive Officer, President Jordan L Kaplan bought a total of 31000 shares at an average price of $32.12. The insider spent $995,720.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Douglas Emmett, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results.

What Douglas Emmett Does: Douglas Emmett is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, and manages office and multifamily properties in Los Angeles, California and Honolulu, Hawaii in the U.S.