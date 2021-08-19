 Skip to main content

How Facebook Is Improving The Remote Working Experience?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has introduced the Horizon Workrooms app for its Oculus Quest 2 headset owners in its bid to become a “metaverse” company, Facebook blogged
  • Facebook is going notches higher than Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to tap the remote workers.
  • Features like the mixed-reality desk and keyboard tracking, hand tracking, remote desktop streaming, video conferencing integration, spatial audio, and the new Oculus Avatars aim to drive productivity.
  • One can join a meeting in VR as an avatar or dial into the virtual room from the computer by video call. It has exclusive room layouts for different tasks.
  • It can aggregate up to 16 people virtually irrespective of physical distance. A maximum of 50 workers attending meetings with headsets and can use virtual whiteboards to sketch out ideas.  
  • Users can use their hands for convenience and a better work experience.
  • Every room in Workrooms comes with a place on the web to capture notes and action items while in a meeting, share links and files, and chat with the team. Users can sync Microsoft Outlook or Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google Calendar to schedule meetings and send invites.
  • Facebook has been using Workrooms to meet internally for about a year.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.33% at $354.28 on the last check Thursday.

