5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Levi Strauss

The Trade: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Director David Friedman disposed a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $27.62. The insider received $690,500.00 as a result of the transaction. The insider also bought a total of 25000 shares.

What’s Happening: Levi Strauss recently announced plans to buy apparel maker Beyond Yoga.

What Levi Strauss Does: Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands.

Twitter

The Trade: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde sold a total of 14470 shares at an average price of $64.50. The insider received $933,315.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Twitter recently announced that that Taliban spokesmen will be able to maintain accounts on its social media platform as long as they abide by the terms of service and do not use their tweets to advocate violence.

What Twitter Does: Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image, and video content.

SBA Communications

The Trade: SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold a total of 53278 shares at an average price of $353.30. The insider received $13,170,383.93 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat sales for the second quarter.

What SBA Communications Does: SBA Communications owns and operates roughly 33,000 cell towers throughout North America, South America, and Africa.

Tandem Diabetes Care

The Trade: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Director Kim D Blickenstaff sold a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $108.96. The insider received $5,448,150.04 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Tandem Diabetes Care, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

What Tandem Diabetes Care Does: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is a medical device company that develops products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.

Peloton Interactive

The Trade: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) COB and CEO John P. Foley sold a total of 100000 shares at an average price of $109.94. The insider received $10,994,378.12 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Peloton Interactive is scheduled to release its Q4 results on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

What Peloton Interactive Does: Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in three reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products, Subscription, and Other.