Disney Launches All-In-One Genie App To Enhance Experience Of Park Visitors

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has launched Genie, a new app for visitors to its theme parks in the United States.

What Happened: The company said that Disney Genie, a free digital trip-planning tool, will be built into the My Disney Experience and the Disneyland apps.

The service, to be launched this fall, will provide a new personalized itinerary feature that will recommends attractions, dining, and entertainment options based on guests’ interests.

See Also: How To Buy Disney (DIS) STOCK

Disney Genie will also help guests order food, book reservations and pay for merchandise.

A paid version of the app, called Disney Genie+, will replace the domestic park’s FastPass, FastPass+ and MaxPass offerings. The service will be available to park visitors for a fee of 15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland.

Why It Matters: The launch of the new app is part of Disney’s efforts to improve the guest experience at its parks by reducing wait times and providing better service.

Disney’s theme parks and resorts have resumed operations, generally at reduced capacity, since May this year. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment generated revenue of $4.34 billion in the recent third quarter, up over 100% year-over-year.

Price Action: Disney shares closed 0.6% lower in Wednesday’s trading at $174.74.

Read Next: Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish On Disney At Current Levels: 'The Greatest Story Ever Told'