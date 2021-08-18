 Skip to main content

Draftkings Signs Deal With Baltimore Ravens
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
  • Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has signed a deal with the American professional football team, Baltimore Ravens, to be the Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner and an Official Sports Betting and Free-to-Play Partner of the team.
  • The deal marks DraftKings' fifth active strategic agreement with an NFL team and as its first partner in the state of Maryland.
  • The new deal will feature DraftKings branding and custom content as part of the Baltimore Ravens' weekly podcast, "The Lounge."
  • DraftKings branding will be visible throughout M&T Bank Stadium as part of the collaboration.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 3.29% at $52.79 on the last check Wednesday.

