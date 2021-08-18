Draftkings Signs Deal With Baltimore Ravens
- Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has signed a deal with the American professional football team, Baltimore Ravens, to be the Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner and an Official Sports Betting and Free-to-Play Partner of the team.
- The deal marks DraftKings' fifth active strategic agreement with an NFL team and as its first partner in the state of Maryland.
- The new deal will feature DraftKings branding and custom content as part of the Baltimore Ravens' weekly podcast, "The Lounge."
- DraftKings branding will be visible throughout M&T Bank Stadium as part of the collaboration.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 3.29% at $52.79 on the last check Wednesday.
