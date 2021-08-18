Ryder Partners With Waymo For Autonomous Truck Maintenance
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) and Waymo Via, the trucking and local delivery unit of autonomous driving developer Waymo, announced a partnership focused on providing maintenance for Class 8 autonomous trucks.
- The two companies will partner on servicing and evolving maintenance practices for autonomously driven trucks across Waymo Via sites in Texas, Arizona, California, Michigan, and Ohio and roadside service between hubs.
- "While this partnership initially focuses on fleet maintenance, we see many opportunities to collaborate on autonomous trucking operations in order to successfully deploy these trucks at scale," commented Karen Jones, chief marketing officer and head of new product development for Ryder.
- Price Action: R shares are trading lower by 0.69% at $76.55 on the last check Wednesday.
