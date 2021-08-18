 Skip to main content

IAA Breaks Ground On Two New Branches
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
  • IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) has broken ground on constructing two new state-of-the-art branches in Minnesota and Indiana.
  •  IAA Minneapolis South (MN) will become the second in Minnesota and provide significant inventory storage and updated facilities to serve the increasing needs of the Twin Cities area.
  • IAA Indianapolis South (IN) will provide the same added support to the Indianapolis market as the third branch in Indiana.
  • Price Action: IAA shares are trading lower by 0.40% at $51.85 on the last check Wednesday.

