L3Harris Technologies Bags $96M Contract For WESCAM MX-Series Sensors And Support
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHXhas secured a 5-year, $96 million IDIQ contract from The U.S. Special Operations Command to procure WESCAM MX electro-optical, infrared, and laser designator sensor suites and services.
  • L3Harris' WESCAM MX-10D and WESCAM MX-15D sensor systems will provide multi-spectral imaging and designation capabilities for various aircraft within the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command inventory.
  • L3Harris WESCAM MX-Series products have successfully supported U.S. Army aviation programs for more than 20 years. 
  • Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 0.05% at $234 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs US ArmyNews Contracts

