L3Harris Technologies Bags $96M Contract For WESCAM MX-Series Sensors And Support
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has secured a 5-year, $96 million IDIQ contract from The U.S. Special Operations Command to procure WESCAM MX electro-optical, infrared, and laser designator sensor suites and services.
- L3Harris' WESCAM MX-10D and WESCAM MX-15D sensor systems will provide multi-spectral imaging and designation capabilities for various aircraft within the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command inventory.
- L3Harris WESCAM MX-Series products have successfully supported U.S. Army aviation programs for more than 20 years.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 0.05% at $234 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.