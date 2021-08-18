34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) shares jumped 139% to $8.18 after surging over 15% on Tuesday.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares surged 58% to $24.25. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 265% on Tuesday after the company announced that it received a written pre-investigational new drug response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for MMS019.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) gained 54.9% to $6.66.
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) surged 26.3% to $6.15. MDJM announced the establishment of a joint venture company for asset management business to implement global expansion strategy.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 19% to $7.40. The company released Q2 results yesterday.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) jumped 16.6% to $6.81 after dropping 15% on Tuesday.
- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) jumped 16.1% to $8.85. The FDA has cleared BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) System to reduce comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients with depression, also known as anxious depression.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) surged 14.6% to $20.50. Rapid Micro Biosystems is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 26, 2021.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) rose 14% to $4.87. Cloopen Group, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 13% to $3.40.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares rose 12.8% to $8.55. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) jumped 12.7% to $3.37.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) gained 11.9% to $29.40. Agrify recently announced financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, revealing 203% revenue improvement from the same period in 2020.
- Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) rose 11.4% to $79.52 after the company announced upbeat Q2 results and raised its guidance.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 11.3% to $1.04 after tumbling over 16% on Tuesday. The company recent reported a loss for its second quarter.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) gained 11.3% to $38.64. Couchbase is expected to report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 10.8% to $0.82 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales results.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) gained 10.3% to $201.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST) gained 10.1% to $22.80 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares rose 6.3% to $0.5495 after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 4.7% to $13.74 as the company announced that it has acquired the majority of MedMen Enterprises Inc’s outstanding senior secured convertible notes for about $165.8 million.
Losers
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 18.4% to $12.24 after the company posted Q2 earnings results. Non-GAAP loss per ADS of $(0.04), while the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 118% year-on-year to $84.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $78 million. Tuya sees Q3 revenue of $83 million - $86 million below the analyst consensus of $109.9 million.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares fell 15.7% to $10.92 after dropping around 30% on Tuesday. Helbiz recently announced the launch of its first electric scooter intended for sale, Helbiz One.
- Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) shares fell 15% to $23.07.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) dropped 12.9% to $23.48. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) dipped 11.6% to $143.39 despite reporting upbeat earnings and sales for the first quarter.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) dropped 10.7% to $8.56. Eco Wave Power Global jumped 18% on Tuesday after the company entered into a collaboration agreement with the Procurement Administration in the Israeli Ministry of Defense for the Israeli Navy, to examine the feasibility of installing the Eco Wave Power technology in the Bases of the Navy.
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) fell 10.3% to $20.76 as the company priced its 2 million share common stock offering at $21 per share.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) fell 8.5% to $9.28. ALFI recently launched intelligent tablets directly to drivers who opted into a rideshare program in 13 significant additional markets as planned.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) dropped 7.5% to $3.1100.
- Cree, Inc.. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 7% to $80.18. Cree reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued Q2 sales guidance with a midpoint below analyst estimates. The company’s Wolfspeed business and STMicroelectronics also expanded their existing 150mm silicon carbide wafer supply agreement.
- CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) dipped 6.6% to $42.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 EPS guidance below estimates.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) dropped 6.4% to $94.16 following downbeat quarterly sales,
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) fell 6.4% to $61.07 after the company agreed to sell its oil and gas business to Woodside Petroleum.
