PayPal-Fiserv To Permit Direct Paycheck Remittance To Venmo: Report
PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) collaborated to help gig economy workers directly remit their paychecks via PayPal or Venmo wallet, CNBC reports.
- The arrangement will also serve insurance, gaming, and other B2C transactions.
- The over 400 million active accounts on the PayPal and Venmo platforms will offer companies a fast, easy, and cost-effective way to send money.
- Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), State Farm, and FanDuel are current Fiserv customers that have immediate access to the technology.
- Separately, PayPal abolished late fee charges for payments miss on buy now, pay later products globally.
- Price Action: FISV shares traded higher by 1.42% at $114.53 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.