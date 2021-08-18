 Skip to main content

PayPal-Fiserv To Permit Direct Paycheck Remittance To Venmo: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) collaborated to help gig economy workers directly remit their paychecks via PayPal or Venmo wallet, CNBC reports.

  • The arrangement will also serve insurance, gaming, and other B2C transactions.
  • The over 400 million active accounts on the PayPal and Venmo platforms will offer companies a fast, easy, and cost-effective way to send money.
  •  Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), State Farm, and FanDuel are current Fiserv customers that have immediate access to the technology.
  • Separately, PayPal abolished late fee charges for payments miss on buy now, pay later products globally. 
  • Price Action: FISV shares traded higher by 1.42% at $114.53 on the last check Wednesday.

