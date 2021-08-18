 Skip to main content

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 11:12am   Comments
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

LiveXLive Media

The Trade: LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 43654 shares at an average price of $2.79. To acquire these shares, it cost $27,852.00.

What’s Happening: The company, last week, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

What LiveXLive Media Does: LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content.

Presidio Property Trust

The Trade: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) CEO and President Kendrick Jack Heilbron acquired a total of 1300 shares shares at an average price of $3.56. The insider spent $4,632.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Presidio Property Trust, last week, reported Q2 core FFO of $0.08.

What Presidio Property Trust Does: Presidio Property Trust Inc is a real estate company.

PHX Minerals

The Trade: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 144311 shares at an average price of $2.73. To acquire these shares, it cost $394,686.09.

What’s Happening: PHX Minerals, recently, reported a loss for its third quarter.

What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.

DiaMedica Therapeutics

The Trade: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) Director Amy Burroughs acquired a total of 44950 shares shares at an average price of $3.15. The insider spent $141,592.50 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: DiaMedica Therapeutics, recently, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

What DiaMedica Therapeutics Does: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

