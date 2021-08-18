Blink Charging Deploys IQ 200 Chargers In Massachusetts
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) has deployed five fast IQ 200 Level 2 AC EV charging stations at the Holiday Manufacturing Inc facility in Framingham, Massachusetts.
- Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Eversource funded the project under the MassEVIP Workplace and Fleet Charging program and The Eversource Make-Ready program.
- Holiday Manufacturing is a family-owned bow and ribbon wholesaler based in Massachusetts.
- Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 5.02% at $31.78 on the last check Wednesday.
