Blink Charging Deploys IQ 200 Chargers In Massachusetts
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 3:19pm   Comments
  • Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNKhas deployed five fast IQ 200 Level 2 AC EV charging stations at the Holiday Manufacturing Inc facility in Framingham, Massachusetts.
  • Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Eversource funded the project under the MassEVIP Workplace and Fleet Charging program and The Eversource Make-Ready program.
  • Holiday Manufacturing is a family-owned bow and ribbon wholesaler based in Massachusetts.
  • Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 5.02% at $31.78 on the last check Wednesday.

