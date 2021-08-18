Revolve Group Launches DUNDAS x REVOLVE Collection
- Fashion retailer Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) has announced the launch of DUNDAS x REVOLVE, an exclusive ready-to-wear capsule collection featuring luxury fashion house DUNDAS. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- The collection will also feature a campaign starring the collection's muse, model, activist, and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski.
- The DUNDAS x REVOLVE collection will showcase an initial 50 looks on the runway at New York Fashion Week on September 8, 2021.
- "It's always been a dream of ours to show at New York Fashion Week; we can't wait to see this collection come to life," said co-CEO Michael Mente.
- Price Action: RVLV shares are trading higher by 0.97% at $57.32 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.