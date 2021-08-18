Smallest Heart Pump From Abiomed Gets FDA Breakthrough Device Tag
- The FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Abiomed Inc's (NASDAQ: ABMD) Impella ECP expandable percutaneous heart pump.
- Abiomed designed the Impella ECP heart pump to be compatible with small-bore access and closure techniques. It measures 3 mm in diameter when inserted and removed from the body.
- It expands in the heart to support its pumping function and provides a flow greater than 3.5 L/min.
- Abiomed's breakthrough device designation follows the FDA's premarket approval of its Impella RP right heart pump in June.
- Price Action: ABMD shares are up 1.34% at $332.97 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
