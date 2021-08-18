 Skip to main content

Smallest Heart Pump From Abiomed Gets FDA Breakthrough Device Tag
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Smallest Heart Pump From Abiomed Gets FDA Breakthrough Device Tag
  • The FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Abiomed Inc's (NASDAQ: ABMD) Impella ECP expandable percutaneous heart pump.
  • Abiomed designed the Impella ECP heart pump to be compatible with small-bore access and closure techniques. It measures 3 mm in diameter when inserted and removed from the body. 
  • It expands in the heart to support its pumping function and provides a flow greater than 3.5 L/min.
  • Abiomed's breakthrough device designation follows the FDA's premarket approval of its Impella RP right heart pump in June.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ABMD shares are up 1.34% at $332.97 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Heart PumpsNews Health Care FDA General

