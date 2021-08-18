Arlo Partners With Calix For Distribution Of Smart Home Security Products
- Internet-connected camera brand Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) expanded the availability of its products and services through its strategic partnership with Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX), a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services.
- Calix will offer Arlo Secure as a premium service offering for broadband providers (BSPs) within EDGE Suites, the cloud-enabled ecosystem of applications available as part of the total Revenue EDGE solution.
- The offering leverages the integration of Arlo Secure into the Calix Cloud platform, enabling BSPs to onboard and manage new subscribers through existing billing platforms.
- The new offering will be available starting August 20, 2021.
- Data shows that the self-installation of DIY security systems is rising, making up 55% of the market in 2020, up from 40% in 2018.
- Price Action: ARLO shares are trading higher by 2.60% at $5.725, and CALX is trading higher by 0.57% at $43.75 on the last check on Wednesday.
