Lulumon Partners With Genomatica For Bio-Nylon
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Lulumon Partners With Genomatica For Bio-Nylon
  • Lulumon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULUhas partnered with Genomatica, a San Diego-based biotechnology company, to bring renewably sourced, bio-based materials into its products.
  • The move represents lululemon's first-ever equity investment in a sustainable materials company. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Under the partnership, the two parties will create lower-impact, plant-based nylon to replace conventional nylon, which is the largest volume of synthetic material currently used.
  • Genomatica uses biotechnology and fermentation to convert plant-based ingredients into widely used chemical building blocks, like those used to make nylon. These building blocks are converted to pellets and yarns.
  • Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $394.5 on the last check Wednesday.

