22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares rose 50.6% to $23.12 in pre-market trading. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 265% on Tuesday after the company announced that it received a written pre-investigational new drug response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for MMS019.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 37.8% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales results.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) shares rose 16.1% to $2.09 in pre-market trading. Protagenic Therapeutics, on Tuesday, reported a wider Q2 loss.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares rose 14.3% to $0.5913 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.
- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 13.3% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after dropping over 13% on Tuesday. The company recently announced the launch of a new intelligent SaaS product - WeChat Call Center.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) rose 11.2% to $0.9008 in pre-market trading.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 10.2% to $2.70 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, posted a quarterly loss.
- Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) rose 9.8% to $78.34 in pre-market trading after the company announced upbeat Q2 results and raised its guidance.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) rose 9.5% to $11.10 in pre-market trading. ALFI launched intelligent tablets directly to drivers who opted into a rideshare program in 13 significant additional markets as planned.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 9.3% to $2.93 in pre-market trading.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares rose 8.9% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) rose 8.4% to $13.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Tuesday. The FDA recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Helius Medical Technologies’ PoNS device.
- Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) rose 8.4% to $11.78 in pre-market trading.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 7% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 16% on Tuesday. The company recent reported a loss for its second quarter.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) rose 6.4% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Tuesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 6.3% to $13.95 in pre-market trading as the company announced that it has acquired the majority of MedMen Enterprises Inc’s outstanding senior secured convertible notes for about $165.8 million.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) rose 6.1% to $49.17 in pre-market trading following strong Q2 results.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares rose 5.9% to $43.42 in pre-market trading as the company signed a long-term supply agreement with Wacker for over 70,000 metric tons of polysilicon.
Losers
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares fell 7.2% to $7.13 in pre-market trading after dropping around 30% on Tuesday. Helbiz recently announced the launch of its first electric scooter intended for sale, Helbiz One.
- Cree, Inc.. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 6.4% to $80.71 in pre-market trading. Cree reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued Q2 sales guidance with a midpoint below analyst estimates. The company’s Wolfspeed business and STMicroelectronics also expanded their existing 150mm silicon carbide wafer supply agreement.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) fell 5.4% to $61.76 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its oil and gas business to Woodside Petroleum.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) fell 4.7% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Tuesday. The company, last week, reported a wider quarterly loss.
