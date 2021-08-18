McAfee Enters Retail Partnership With True Network Solutions To Offer Tech Services For Walmart Customers
- McAfee Corp (NASDAQ: MCFE) collaborated with True Network Solutions, Inc to launch McAfee security solutions to Walmart Inc's (NYSE: WMT) PC and mobile customers in the U.S. to tap the growing digitization. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The offerings include PC Setup, Repair, and Technical Support, and Mobile Device Setup and Repair services, with McAfee as the sole security software partner through True Network Solutions, within Walmart stores and online.
- The five-year deal supports McAfee's focus on strengthening key partnerships and expanding distribution in North America.
- Walmart increasingly focused on e-commerce, posted a Q2 sales growth of 2.4% year-on-year to $141 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $136.88 billion.
- Walmart's Indian unit that rivals Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently raised $3.6 billion.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed lower by 0.03% at $150.70 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.