Baidu Plans Future In AI And Autonomous Driving
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google counterpart Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) launched its second-generation artificial intelligence chip, its first robocar, and a rebranded driverless taxi app at the annual Baidu World Conference, CNBC reports.
- Baidu's AI and the autonomous driving move seems well-timed to tap the gradual pandemic recovery despite the intense Chinese regulatory crackdown on the tech companies. Its robotaxis already have a presence in China.
- Reuters reports that Baidu announced the mass production of its second-generation 7 nm AI chip Kunlun 2, which even supports autonomous driving. The move marks China's self-dependence in chip production, proving a dampener for chipmakers like Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).
- Baidu's robocar with auto-pilot functionality includes L5 level of autonomous driving functionality rendering it safer than human drivers, Global Times reports. Interestingly, Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) autopilot is already subject to a U.S. regulatory probe.
- The robocar's doors open up like wings and a big screen inside for entertainment.
- It can assist passengers in arranging their schedules and booking hotel and flight tickets.
- The robocar has voice control and face recognition capability to analyze passenger needs. It can improve itself in different driving scenarios.
- Baidu also announced four new pieces of hardware, including a smart screen and a TV equipped with the company's AI voice assistant Xiaodu.
- Baidu recently disclosed its plans to raise debt for an undisclosed amount.
- Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 1.41% at $144.39 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
