Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts and building permits for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Starts and permits have been cooling in the previous three reports. A 1.610 million annual rate is projected for starts in July from June's 1.643 million rate, while permits expected at 1.620 million versus previous month’s 1.594 million rate.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
