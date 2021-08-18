 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SoftBank Sold $14B In Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Uber In Q2 To Ramp Up Funding Of Private Startups

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 18, 2021 6:01am   Comments
Share:
SoftBank Sold $14B In Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Uber In Q2 To Ramp Up Funding Of Private Startups

Tokyo-based SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTBY) sold nearly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter.

What Happened: The investment group shed nearly $3.5 billion in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and $2.9 billion in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).

The Masayoshi Son-founded SoftBank Group also liquidated positions in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the three months ended June 30.

See Also: Billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Claims $5B Stake In Roche: Bloomberg

Why It Matters: SoftBank Group poured $15 billion into private startups last quarter most of which came from proceeds of the share sales, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The conglomerate has also doubled the pot for Vision Fund 2, where the company is a sole investor, to $40 billion since the end of March.

Son is known to hold on to investments and the development signals a new appetite for exits to finance the accelerating pace of deal-making at SoftBank's Vision Fund investment arm. The company poured $15 billion into private startups last quarter alone, about half of which came from proceeds of the share sales. 

Price Action: SoftBank shares closed 2.22% lower at $29.10 on Tuesday. 

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Photo by MIKI Yoshihito on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBY)

Will Google's Latest Product Move Threaten Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi?
Billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Claims $5B Stake In Roche: Bloomberg
Uber Backer SoftBank Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q1, Issues Strong FY21 Outlook
Apple Topples Saudi Aramco To Be The Most Profitable Fortune Global 500 Company In 2020
Microsoft Nears Deal To Buy Stake In Indian Hospitality Unicorn Oyo Ahead Of IPO: Report
AT&T Engages In Talks To Divest Xandr Division To InMobi: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech Masayoshi Son Vision Fund 2News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com