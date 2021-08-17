 Skip to main content

Meet WiSA at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit this Month

Kim Griffin , Benzinga Contributor  
August 17, 2021 5:35pm   Comments
There’s nothing quite like engulfing yourself in sound as you enjoy your favorite movie on the big screen with popcorn in hand and the lights down low. What if you could take that same sound and bring it to your own home? Then you could not only watch your favorite movies and TV shows but you can immerse yourself in them. WiSA (NASDAQ: WISA) gives you the opportunity to create theater-quality sound into your home with wireless audio technology that makes you feel like you’re part of the action.

With the public spending more time in their homes, it makes sense they want to make the most out of their space, including how they experience entertainment.

With the pandemic giving way to businesses opening their doors, you might want to think about investing in the recovery happening around the world. Learn more about WiSA and what its CEO, President and Chairman Brett Moyer has to say about the changing market at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit on August 18 and 19, presented by Rocket Mortgage. Register Now for your seat.

