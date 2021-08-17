Meet WiSA at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit this Month

There’s nothing quite like engulfing yourself in sound as you enjoy your favorite movie on the big screen with popcorn in hand and the lights down low. What if you could take that same sound and bring it to your own home? Then you could not only watch your favorite movies and TV shows but you can immerse yourself in them. WiSA (NASDAQ: WISA) gives you the opportunity to create theater-quality sound into your home with wireless audio technology that makes you feel like you’re part of the action.

With the public spending more time in their homes, it makes sense they want to make the most out of their space, including how they experience entertainment.

