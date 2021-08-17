 Skip to main content

JD.com And Tesla Lead The Nasdaq Lower Tuesday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday amid macro uncertainty due to COVID-19 concerns. Investors also weighed today's Home Depot (NYSE: HD) earnings and a drop in retail sales.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.88% to $365.73
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.77% to $353.83
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.65% to $444.06

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Tuesday.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) were among the only losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases... Read More

One of the most vocal supporters of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been entrepreneur and NBA team owner Mark Cuban. Tweets made by Cuban and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been known to drive the price of Dogecoin higher as they validate the meme coin... Read More

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) is ticking higher again on Tuesday. On Monday Benzinga reported options traders continued to slap the ask on bullish call contracts. Together, the traders bet over $1.9 million AMC would trade higher and they were right... Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

