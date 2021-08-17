Hill International Bags Contract To Support Relocation Of Eagle Mountain Casino
- Hill International Inc (NYSE: HIL) has secured a contract from the Tule River Tribe Gaming Authority to provide owner's representative services for Phase 1 of the Authority's Eagle Mountain Casino relocation. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- The project is valued at $200 million and will relocate casino operations to a new site approximately 17 miles from the current location.
- The first phase of the work includes building a new 2,000-seat Event Center, River Steak House, coffee house, 24-hour diner, sports bar and grill, and gaming spaces for 1,750 slot machines and 20 table games.
- Hill's services will encompass construction management, scheduling, estimating and cost management, quality control, planning and coordination with third-party providers, and contract administration.
- Price Action: HIL shares are trading lower by 2.07% at $2.37 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts