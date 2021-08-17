Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios

The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season: Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. The second quarter of 2021 was another big quarter for the S&P 500, and investors were likely interested in what top managers were buying and selling heading into the second half of 2021.

Google parent Alphabet has the attention of fund managers, with Tepper selling and Soros buying.

Alibaba had a brutal quarter in part due to a regulatory crackdown on big tech stocks in China, and fund managers took notice. Tepper was selling while Cooperman was buying the dip.

Buffett continued accumulating Kroger shares while selling off health care investments.

Several fund managers traded ETFs to play particular themes. Despite a booming U.S. Market, Cooperman invested in developed markets outside of the U.S. & Canada by buying the EFA ETF, while Smith made big bets on small and mid-cap stocks by buying the IWR and IWM funds.

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO)

(NASDAQ: GPRO) Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK)

(NYSE: TECK) ODP Corp (NASDAQ: ODP)

(NASDAQ: ODP) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY)

(NYSE: SPY) Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT)

(NYSE: ADT) APi Group Corp (NYSE: APG)

(NYSE: APG) CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX)

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)

(NASDAQ: TMUS) Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA)

(NYSE: BABA) Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

(NASDAQ: MSFT) Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)

(NYSE: TWTR) Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)

Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD)

(NYSE: LAD) Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE: FOA)

(NYSE: FOA) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA)

(NYSE: BABA) Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC)

(NYSE: BHC) Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (NYSE: VOO)

(NYSE: VOO) iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE: EFA)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE)

(NYSE: FOE) Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC)

(NYSE: EHC) Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG)

(NASDAQ: VG) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY)

(NYSE: SPY) CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE)

(NASDAQ: CONE) Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG)

(NYSE: CAG) TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS)

(NYSE: THS) Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH)

Jeff Smith’s Starboard Value

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)

(NASDAQ: PZZA) ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON)

(NASDAQ: ON) iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE: IWM)

(NYSE: IWM) iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE: IWR)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Aecom (NYSE: ACM)

(NYSE: ACM) NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK)

(NASDAQ: NLOK) Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA)

(NYSE: CTVA) CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR)

(NYSE: KR) Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN)

(NYSE: OGN) Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

(NYSE: MRK) General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

(NYSE: GM) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA)

(NYSE: AXTA) AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV)

(NYSE: ABBV) Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)

(NYSE: CVX) Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)

(NYSE: BMY) Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB)

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)

(NYSE: DIS) Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB)

(NASDAQ: ABNB) MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)

(NYSE: MGM) Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC)

(NASDAQ: VIAC) iShares iBoxx $ Inv Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE: LQD)

(NYSE: LQD) T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)

(NASDAQ: TMUS) Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)

(NYSE: NKE) General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ: IEP)

(NASDAQ: IEP) Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX)

(NYSE: XRX) Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF)

(NYSE: HLF) Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)

(NYSE: OXY) Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN)

(NYSE: TEN) Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK)

(NYSE: DK) Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT)

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)

(NYSE: QSR) Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW)

(NYSE: LOW) Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A)

(NYSE: A) Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT)

Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR)

(NYSE: SJR) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

(NASDAQ: MU) Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions: