Document Security Systems Names Todd Macko Finance Chief
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSSannounced the promotion of Todd D. Macko to Chief Financial Officer effective August 16, 2021.
  • Macko, who was appointed to the role of interim-CFO in October 2020, earlier served as Vice President of Finance for DSS.
  • Macko is a Certified Public Accountant with over 25 years of financial management, corporate strategy, and executive business leadership.
  • Price Action: DSS shares are trading lower by 2.97% at $1.145 on the last check Tuesday.

