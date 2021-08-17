Document Security Systems Names Todd Macko Finance Chief
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) announced the promotion of Todd D. Macko to Chief Financial Officer effective August 16, 2021.
- Macko, who was appointed to the role of interim-CFO in October 2020, earlier served as Vice President of Finance for DSS.
- Macko is a Certified Public Accountant with over 25 years of financial management, corporate strategy, and executive business leadership.
- Price Action: DSS shares are trading lower by 2.97% at $1.145 on the last check Tuesday.
