 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Share:
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

TrueCar

The Trade: TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) President and CEO Michael Darrow acquired a total of 64000 shares at an average price of $3.93. To acquire these shares, it cost $251,667.20.

What’s Happening: TrueCar recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.

What TrueCar Does: TrueCar Inc is a data-driven online platform operating on a common technology infrastructure, powered by proprietary data and analytics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics

The Trade: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) CFO and Secretary Scott Kellen acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $3.15. The insider spent $31,463.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: DiaMedica Therapeutics, last week, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

What DiaMedica Therapeutics Does: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

ClearOne

The Trade: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) 10% owner Edward D Bagley acquired a total of 9228 shares at an average price of $2.56. To acquire these shares, it cost $23,605.00.

What’s Happening: ClearOne, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.

What ClearOne Does: ClearOne Inc is a communications solutions company, which is engaged in designing, developing, and selling conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio, video, and visual communication.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

The Trade: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) 10% owner Shaun Noll, Peter Briger Jr, BF Llc, Matthew Briger, Bc Llc acquired a total of 839845 shares shares at an average price of $3.97. The insider spent $3,331,566.05 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: DIRTT recently reported results for its second quarter.

What DIRTT Environmental Solutions Does: Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLRO + DMAC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejects FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Crinetics Gains On Positive Readout, BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ObsEva Surges On Out-Licensing Deal, EyeGate Appoints New CEO, 2 Positive Catalysts For Merck, Candel Therapeutics Debuts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Join S&P 500 Index, Thumbs Down For FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Corvus Shelves COVID Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com