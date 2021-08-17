4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
TrueCar
The Trade: TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) President and CEO Michael Darrow acquired a total of 64000 shares at an average price of $3.93. To acquire these shares, it cost $251,667.20.
What’s Happening: TrueCar recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
What TrueCar Does: TrueCar Inc is a data-driven online platform operating on a common technology infrastructure, powered by proprietary data and analytics.
DiaMedica Therapeutics
The Trade: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) CFO and Secretary Scott Kellen acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $3.15. The insider spent $31,463.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: DiaMedica Therapeutics, last week, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
What DiaMedica Therapeutics Does: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.
ClearOne
The Trade: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) 10% owner Edward D Bagley acquired a total of 9228 shares at an average price of $2.56. To acquire these shares, it cost $23,605.00.
What’s Happening: ClearOne, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
What ClearOne Does: ClearOne Inc is a communications solutions company, which is engaged in designing, developing, and selling conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio, video, and visual communication.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
The Trade: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) 10% owner Shaun Noll, Peter Briger Jr, BF Llc, Matthew Briger, Bc Llc acquired a total of 839845 shares shares at an average price of $3.97. The insider spent $3,331,566.05 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: DIRTT recently reported results for its second quarter.
What DIRTT Environmental Solutions Does: Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas