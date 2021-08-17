 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 55 companies set new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX).
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 130.79% up to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were down 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.68.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $179.10.
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.29%.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $275.17 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.78.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares hit $104.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.26%.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares set a new yearly high of $320.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $557.53. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares set a new yearly high of $453.78 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares set a new yearly high of $312.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.95 for a change of down 0.1%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $789.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) shares were up 0.36% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.34 for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares were up 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.75 for a change of up 0.45%.
  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $185.59.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $154.31. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) shares broke to $643.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.99%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock hit a yearly high price of $152.18. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $280.31 with a daily change of down 0.19%.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.00 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.01 on Tuesday, moving up 1.07%.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $256.34 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.48%.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $280.80. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) stock made a new 52-week high of $121.78 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares broke to $186.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.
  • Kroger (NYSE:KR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.17%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $179.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
  • Ameren (NYSE:AEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.14%.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.26 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.51%.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) shares were up 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $153.42.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.18 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
  • Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $69.04 with a daily change of up 0.31%.
  • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.87. The stock traded up 3.2% on the session.
  • Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares were up 15.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $317.69 for a change of up 15.94%.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.30 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.77.
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares set a new 52-week high of $128.16 on Tuesday, moving down 0.2%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $122.38.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $107.44. Shares traded down 0.04%.
  • Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.78%.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $53.98 with a daily change of up 5.12%.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares set a new yearly high of $27.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
  • GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.33. Shares traded up 4.94%.
  • Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.56 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.72. The stock was up 2.98% for the day.
  • Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.75. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) shares broke to $25.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
  • Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.84. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares hit $21.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE:MSD) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.61.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.19 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.32%.
  • Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.72.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.08. The stock traded up 130.79% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

