Overstock.com Plans $100M Stock Buyback
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Overstock.com Plans $100M Stock Buyback
  • E-commerce home furnishings retailer Overstock.com Inc's (NASDAQ: OSTK) board has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock.
  • Overstock will fund repurchases through existing cash balances and cash generated from operations.
  • The company held $537.6 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • The repurchase program has a termination date of December 31, 2023.
  • Price Action: OSTK shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $69.78 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

