Overstock.com Plans $100M Stock Buyback
- E-commerce home furnishings retailer Overstock.com Inc's (NASDAQ: OSTK) board has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock.
- Overstock will fund repurchases through existing cash balances and cash generated from operations.
- The company held $537.6 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- The repurchase program has a termination date of December 31, 2023.
- Price Action: OSTK shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $69.78 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.