Meet Troika at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit this Month

Kim Griffin , Benzinga Contributor  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
August 17, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Troika Media Group (NASDAQ: TRKA) is a full-service brand solution company that uses data science solutions to build brand equity. Troika incorporates marketing and research to create value for a brand’s audience, starting with its client's image. With Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) among their clientele, it’s apparent the company knows how to drive brand performance through meaningful engagements. 

And putting a company’s business goals into action and growing excitement for a brand builds customer loyalty that keeps them coming back for more.

With the vaccination plan in full effect and the world opening again, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of the recovering economy and get information about the stocks that should soar during recovery. Learn all about Troika Media Group as CEO Bob Machinist shares his knowledge with you at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit on August 18 and 19, presented by Rocket Mortgage. Register Now for your seat.

Posted-In: Partner Content troikaNews Penny Stocks Markets Tech Media

