Detoxifying Your Kitchen: Switch from Petroleum-Based Plastics to Earth-Friendly Alternatives

good natured Products Inc. (TSX-V: GDNP) has already made headlines as the leading North American producer of earth-friendly, everyday products and for developing Canada's first compostable and microwave-friendly plant-based packaging. The company is once again expanding its wide array of consumer and commercial products.

good natured® just announced the launch of its new, eco-friendly Bin Bags, Zipper Bags and retail-packed Compostable Tableware. This latest line highlights the ongoing diversification of its product offerings, as well as its increasingly robust technical and supply chain capabilities in the sustainable materials market.

good natured® develops its innovations from high-quality eco-friendly materials including fiber and flexible film. Its focus is on creating affordable, plant-based, everyday household items that make it easy to switch out of petroleum-based plastics for an environmentally friendly alternative.

Why good natured® Latest Bin Bags, Zipper Bags and Compostable Tableware are Ideal Plant-Based Substitutes

The latest Bin Bags are made from USDA-certified biobased low-density polyethylene (LDPE) that is manufactured with annually renewable sugarcane. These bags will lighten the negative environmental impact of traditional petroleum-based household trash liners, of which 50% of the U.S. population uses 25 or more per month.

Similarly, good natured® Plant-based Zipper Bags are available in the popular freezer and sandwich formats for optimal convenience. They’re made from Bio-LDPE material, which maintains the same strength and durability as traditional brand-name zipper bags — minus concerning chemicals that are harmful to both humans and the planet.

Last but not least, good natured®’s recent Compostable Tableware includes popular household party and picnic items, such as plates, bowls, hot cups and cutlery. True to good natured®’s eco-friendly design, these tableware items are made from tree-free fiber, heat-resistant PLA and FSI paperboard — making them the perfect substitute for traditional plastic partyware. And, even though these cutlery items are certified compostable and 97% plant-based, they are durable enough to withstand multiple runs through the dishwasher.

The launch of this new line also represents significant expansion opportunities for good natured®. In the U.S. market alone, household trash liners represent over a $1.7 billion annual opportunity and almost 75% of the U.S. population uses 3 to 5 zipper bags per week. Demand for environmentally friendly tableware is particularly high among young adults, of whom 61% are willing to pay more for a sustainable alternative.

About good natured Products Inc.

According to Paul Antoniadis, Chair and CEO of good natured®, the company is laser-focused on its promise to make it easy and affordable for retailers and customers to switch over to plant-based products.

“By growing our assortment and offering affordable plant-based options, we’re providing a strong incentive and opportunity for our retail partners to make a collective, positive environmental impact that also makes sense for their business,” Antoniadis said. “We believe this is a big part of what makes good natured unique in the marketplace and is reflected with our strong revenue growth that our team has been able to achieve.”

