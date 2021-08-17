60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares jumped 33.7% to close at $3.37 on Monday after the company announced plan to expand product portfolio with introduction of Painshield relief for over-the-counter use and plans for future product launch.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) jumped 22.1% to close at $4.97 after dropping 13% on Friday. The company, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) surged 17.7% to settle at $9.89.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) rose 17.2% to close at $8.46 after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) gained 16.2% to settle at $31.21 after the company reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 63% year-on-year to $69.1 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) jumped 15.7% to close at $2.65. The company released quarterly results after the closing bell on Monday.
- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) shares jumped 15.3% to close at $17.82 after the company announced its PROTECT study met its interim primary efficacy endpoint.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) surged 14.5% to close at $20.33. The company, earlier during the month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 13.3% to close at $4.70. The company reported Q2 results after the closing bell.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares gained 13% to settle at $11.49 after the Israeli Ministry of Health authorized a Phase IIb trial for Enlivex's Allocetra in COVID-19 patients.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) jumped 13% to settle at $10.73. AudioEye recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) rose 12.1% to close at $1.01. CEO Terry Rich reported the purchase of 1,078,701 shares at an average price of $0.93 per share in a Form 4 filing on Friday.
- Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) gained 11.3% to settle at $5.11 as the company declared a cash distribution to shareholders of $1.725 per share (~$40 million in the aggregate).
- Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERY) rose 11% to close at $10.00.
- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) gained 10.7% to close at $22.89.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) jumped 10.5% to close at $3.78. DatChat shares around 18% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4.15 a share.
- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) climbed 9.7% to close at $12.49. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zenvia with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $35.
- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) gained 9.3% to settle at $3.28. The company announced the launch of a new intelligent SaaS product - WeChat Call Center.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) surged 8.6% to close at $33.19. The company, last week, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) gained 8.4% to close at $15.67. The company recently reported closing of initial public offering with exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 6.5% to close at $5.55 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) rose 5.2% to close at $5.50. Root, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and sales of $89.80 million, down from $121.40 million year over year.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares rose 4.7% to close at $39.93 after a US International Trade Commission judge, in a preliminary ruling, found Google infringed on five of Sonos' patents. Also, Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $43 to $50.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 4.6% to close at $22.25 after the company reported Q2 results.
Losers
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares fell 42.2% to close at $1.22 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to the company's bladder cancer candidate Vicineum. HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares dipped 35.5% to close at $5.21 on Monday after the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) declined 34.5% to settle at $7.81 after the company reported a loss for its third quarter.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) dropped 26.6% to close at $3.67.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) fell 23% to settle at $3.01.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 22% to close at $4.48. The company, last week, released Q2 results.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) tumbled 19.1% to close at $2.79.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) fell 17.6% to close at $2.4050.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dipped 17.2% to close at $28.00.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) dropped 17.2% to settle at $10.18.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) declined 16.8% to close at $15.48. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $11 a share.
- Oscar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSCR) fell 16.7% to settle at $12.25. Oscar Health, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE: RERE) dropped 16.2% to close at $11.01 following Q2 results.
- Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) dipped 16% to settle at $2.46. Akumin reported a delay in filing 2021 Q2 interim financial report.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) declined 15.8% to close at $6.15. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Alimera Sciences with a Buy and lowered the price target from $16 to $12.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) dipped 15.8% to settle at $5.80.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) dropped 15.7% to close at $10.92. Helbiz announced the launch of its first electric scooter intended for sale, Helbiz One.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) fell 15.7% to close at $21.09. Stifel initiated coverage on Absci with a Hold rating, while B of A Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating.
- Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) dropped 15.5% to close at $8.62 after the company reaffirmed its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates and announced the acquisition of SafetyPay for $441 million.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) dipped 15.3% to close at $10.49. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) dipped 15.2% to close at $9.06. Momentus recently closed business combination with Stable Road Acquisition Corp.
- The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) dropped 15.2% to close at $7.55.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) fell 15.1% to settle at $8.50. The company, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) dipped 14.3% to close at $10.21. Bon Natural Life, last month, said it officially broke ground today on its third production facility in Yumen City's Material Chemical Industrial Park.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) fell 14.1% to close at $6.38 after dropping around 4% on Friday. The company is scheduled to release Q2 results on August 17, 2021.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) dipped 13.9% to close at $1.73.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 13.2% to close at $14.93. Flora Growth recently said it fulfilled initial purchase order of $1.1 million to largest Colombian food and beverage distributor.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) dipped 10.8% to close at $3.48. Longeveron shares fell 28% on Friday after the company announced topline results of the Phase 2b study of Lomecel-B for aging frailty and reported Q2earnings results.
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) fell 10.1% to close at $25.97. ZipRecruiter recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) slipped 10% to close at $2.25. The company recently announced its acquisition of IRISYS for approximately $50 million.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) fell 9.4% to close at $6.91.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) fell 9% to close at $6.87. ContextLogic shares dropped 20% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) fell 8.6% to close at $8.73.
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) fell 7.4% to close at $6.53. The company, last week, reported a quarterly loss.
- NIO Inc.. (NYSE: NIO) fell 5.9% to close at $38.62. The death of a Chinese entrepreneur in a traffic accident while driving a Nio ES8 sports utility vehicle has raised concerns about the safety of smart electric vehicles in China.
- UWM Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UWMC) fell 5.1% to close at $7.46.
