Facebook Takes Action Against Taliban Content
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 5:28am   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) confirmed the ban of Taliban and pro-Taliban content from its platform to recognize its "terrorist" status, BBC reports.
  • Facebook highlighted that the policy applies to all platforms, including its flagship social media network, Instagram and WhatsApp.
  • Bloomberg reports that Facebook was actively deleting pro-Taliban content from its platform as the group assumed power in Afghanistan.
  • Social media companies have come under intense scrutiny over their content moderation policies and handling of Taliban-related content.
  • Previously, Russia charged five social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, for retaining inappropriate content.
  • Florida launched a bill to prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.28% at $365.55 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

