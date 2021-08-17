 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 4:24am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
  • Data on retail sales for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect July retail sales dropping 0.2% following a 0.6% rise in June.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Data on industrial production for July will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production increasing 0.5% in July versus a 0.4% growth in the previous month.
  • Data on business inventories for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are expected to increase 0.8% in June following a 0.5% build in the previous month.
  • The housing market index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index is likely to hold steady at 80 during August.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com