 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney Is Next Target For This SVOD Service As It Overtakes Netflix In Southeast Asia

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 5:11am   Comments
Share:
Disney Is Next Target For This SVOD Service As It Overtakes Netflix In Southeast Asia

Viu is now Southeast Asia’s second largest streaming video-on-demand service by paid subscribers, just behind the Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and ahead of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing research firm Media Partners Asia.

What Happened: The Hong Kong-based company is mulling a potential initial public offering and aiming to further lift subscriber base by pivoting to creating more original content that includes Korean original dramas.

Viu, launched in 2015, has been growing at a fast pace helped by its efforts to recognize trends more quickly. The streaming video-on-demand player has rolled out content in several languages native to the region.

The nimble startup had in early days introduced a hybrid model offering some content for free and some only available to its paying subscribers.

See Also: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Other SVOD Services Are Seeing Customers Spend More Now Than During Pandemic: Survey

Why It Matters: Viu was also among the first major platforms to partner with local wireless operators and offer its service over mobile phones, with plans costing as little as $2 a month, while Netflix introduced a similar model in 2019, with under-5-dollar-a-month mobile-only plans in several Asian countries.

The online video streaming space is crowded and Viu competes with homegrown players as well that include Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY). 

Bigger U.S.-based rivals have been spending billions to create original content and scale up their focus on Southeast Asia as growth slows in home markets. 

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 0.39% higher at $517.92 on Monday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + DIS)

How Can Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify Gain From New Big Tech Bill?
Disney's Back In Business Thanks To Its Enduring Magic
Netflix and Chill: How Grom Social Contributes to the State of Streaming Market
A Huge Pension Fund Bought Netflix, Disney, Microsoft And Sold This Gaming Stock In Q2
DouYu Stock Gains As Q2 Revenue Manages To Top Consensus
Disney's 'Free Guy' Leads US Weekend Box Office With $28.4M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Asia Southeast Asia Streaming Video On Demand SVODNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com