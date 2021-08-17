 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: Phunware Announces Collaboration With Cox Communications To Deliver Mobile Smart Hospital Solution
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: Phunware Announces Collaboration With Cox Communications To Deliver Mobile Smart Hospital Solution

Enterprise cloud company Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) is collaborating with Cox Communications.

What Happened: Phunware is bringing its Digital Front Door to Cox Business health care customers.

Cox Business is an industry leader in broadband, internet of things and managed cloud services. The company is actively delivering connected health solutions to enhance the relationship between caregivers and patients.

The partnership with Phunware is expected to expand the capabilities of Cox Business.

“By collaborating with Phunware and leveraging their proven mobile software, we will be able to better support excellent patient experiences and outcomes, drive cost savings and more efficiently coordinate facility resources,” said George Valentine, executive director of new growth and development at Cox Communications.

Why It’s Important: Phunware’s Digital Front Door provides seamless access to the company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service cloud platform and also enables seamless integration with third-party vendors.

Having a mobile-first approach can eliminate the pain of having to manage dozen of point solutions, according to the company.

Services offered under the Digital Front Door include:

  • Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders
  • Real time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding
  • Multi-site support for disparate locations
  • Beacon maintenance
  • Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login access
  • Prescription management
  • E-visit functionality
  • Mobile bill pay
  • Staff and vendor directory
  • Analytics

“We live in a mobile-first world that is quickly becoming mobile-only, so it’s imperative that healthcare organizations adopt comprehensive technologies like the Cox Prosight to meet the demands of the modern healthcare landscape,” said Phunware COO Randall Crowder.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHUN)

78 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
53 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Phunware's Stock Is Getting Hammered Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Benzinga Difference cloud stocksNews Penny Stocks Health Care Exclusives Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com