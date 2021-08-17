EXCLUSIVE: Phunware Announces Collaboration With Cox Communications To Deliver Mobile Smart Hospital Solution

Enterprise cloud company Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) is collaborating with Cox Communications.

What Happened: Phunware is bringing its Digital Front Door to Cox Business health care customers.

Cox Business is an industry leader in broadband, internet of things and managed cloud services. The company is actively delivering connected health solutions to enhance the relationship between caregivers and patients.

The partnership with Phunware is expected to expand the capabilities of Cox Business.

“By collaborating with Phunware and leveraging their proven mobile software, we will be able to better support excellent patient experiences and outcomes, drive cost savings and more efficiently coordinate facility resources,” said George Valentine, executive director of new growth and development at Cox Communications.

Why It’s Important: Phunware’s Digital Front Door provides seamless access to the company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service cloud platform and also enables seamless integration with third-party vendors.

Having a mobile-first approach can eliminate the pain of having to manage dozen of point solutions, according to the company.

Services offered under the Digital Front Door include:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Multi-site support for disparate locations

Beacon maintenance

Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login access

Prescription management

E-visit functionality

Mobile bill pay

Staff and vendor directory

Analytics

“We live in a mobile-first world that is quickly becoming mobile-only, so it’s imperative that healthcare organizations adopt comprehensive technologies like the Cox Prosight to meet the demands of the modern healthcare landscape,” said Phunware COO Randall Crowder.