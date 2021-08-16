Dine Brands Strikes Non-Traditional Restaurant Franchisee Deal with K2 Group For Undisclosed Sum
- Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) has signed an agreement with K2 Group, a Toronto-based investment company, for non-traditional restaurants across Ontario, Canada. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- Dine Brands is planning to open five IHOP restaurants in Ontario over the next five years.
- The first restaurant is scheduled to open in a truck stop location in Belleville at the beginning of 2022.
- "We are optimistic that the market is well-positioned to get back to its pre-pandemic growth momentum," said Tony Moralejo, President, International, Dine Brands.
- Price Action: DIN shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $76.22 on the last check Monday.
