 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dine Brands Strikes Non-Traditional Restaurant Franchisee Deal with K2 Group For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Dine Brands Strikes Non-Traditional Restaurant Franchisee Deal with K2 Group For Undisclosed Sum
  • Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DINhas signed an agreement with K2 Group, a Toronto-based investment company, for non-traditional restaurants across Ontario, Canada. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • Dine Brands is planning to open five IHOP restaurants in Ontario over the next five years.
  • The first restaurant is scheduled to open in a truck stop location in Belleville at the beginning of 2022.
  • "We are optimistic that the market is well-positioned to get back to its pre-pandemic growth momentum," said Tony Moralejo, President, International, Dine Brands.
  • Price Action: DIN shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $76.22 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIN)

Cheers! IHOP Adds Alcohol To Its Menu
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 10, 2021
Dine Brands Global Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
3 ETFS To Watch With Increased Restaurant Spending
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Restaurants Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com