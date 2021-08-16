Equifax Inks Partnership With Snowflake To Make Differentiated Data Available
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has partnered with Snowflake to make select differentiated data assets rapidly and securely available through Snowflake Data Marketplace.
- Snowflake Data Marketplace offers a frictionless data sharing experience with no data transfer or integration requirements, enabling data scientists, business intelligence, and analytics professionals access to live and ready-to-query data from Equifax for smarter decision making.
- Equifax's participation in Snowflake Data Marketplace is enabled by the Equifax Cloud™, the foundation of the Equifax business.
- Customers can leverage Snowflake's Data Cloud to rapidly obtain anonymized Equifax Analytic Dataset consumer and loan-level credit data, U.S. Consumer Credit Trends macro-level information, B2bConnect commercial marketing data, IXI economic data, and unique property and housing data for new decision intelligence.
- Price Action: EFX shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $260.01 on the last check Monday.
