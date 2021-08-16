 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter's Decentralizing Social Media Initiative Bluesky Names Jay Graber As Lead
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
Twitter's Decentralizing Social Media Initiative Bluesky Names Jay Graber As Lead
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that Jay Graber will lead the company-sponsored Bluesky.
  • Bluesky seeks to introduce new decentralized technology to gain respite from the web traffic dominance of companies like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).
  • The appointment comes almost two years after Dorsey had announced the project.
  • According to a Reuters report, the founder of social events firm Happenings Inc startup, Jay Graber, has worked as a cryptocurrency developer.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 1.78% at $63.66 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Uber Eats Drops Jay Cutler From Ad Campaign Over Social Media COVID-19 Posts
The Battle Of The Bill: Why DeFi Will Clean Up The Finance Industry Regardless
Doge Price Skyrockets Over 10% After Mark Cuban's Tweet And Elon Musk's Confirmation
Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Higher Today?
What's Going On With Cardano Today?
Why 'Dogecoin To 1 Dollar' Is Trending On US Twitter Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com