Twitter's Decentralizing Social Media Initiative Bluesky Names Jay Graber As Lead
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that Jay Graber will lead the company-sponsored Bluesky.
- Bluesky seeks to introduce new decentralized technology to gain respite from the web traffic dominance of companies like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).
- The appointment comes almost two years after Dorsey had announced the project.
- According to a Reuters report, the founder of social events firm Happenings Inc startup, Jay Graber, has worked as a cryptocurrency developer.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 1.78% at $63.66 on the last check Monday.
