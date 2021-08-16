 Skip to main content

American Axle & Manufacturing To Raise $600M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXLplans to raise $600 million through a public offering of senior notes.
  • The notes will bear interest at a rate to be determined at pricing.
  • American Axle will use the proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the redemption of 100% of its outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025, including the payment of accrued interest.
  • The company held $587.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • BofA Securities, Barclays, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, and BMO Capital Markets will be joint book-running managers for the debt offering.
  • Price Action: AXL shares are trading higher by 0.53% at $9.41 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Small Cap

