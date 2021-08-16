SharpLink Gaming Appoints Brian Bennett As CFO
- SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ: SBET) has appointed Brian Bennett as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 16, 2021.
- Bennett succeeds Christian Peterson, who has served as SharpLink's Interim CFO and Vice President, Finance.
- Bennet will report directly to the CEO Robert Phythian.
- Before joining SharpLink, Bennett served as Executive Director of Finance for a personal aviation company Cirrus Aircraft.
- A Certified Public Accountant, Bennett graduated from the University of Minnesota – Duluth with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting.
- Price Action: SBET shares are trading lower by 5.88% at $5.60 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Movers Trading Ideas