KISS Announces 'Final Residency' For New Year's Eve Weekend In Las Vegas

The sounds of “Detroit Rock City” will be wafting across the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas as the rock legends KISS ring out the old year and ring in the new with what is being billed as their “final residency” at the venue’s Zappos Theater.

Beth, I Hear You Calling:The band will close 2021 with performances on Dec. 29 and Dec. 31 and welcome in 2022 with a New Year’s Day show. Additional shows are scheduled for Jan. 19 through Feb. 5, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, while a KISS Army Fan Club presale is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is the official presale credit card of KISS’ exclusive Las Vegas engagement, and cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV), the parent company of Ticketmaster, is producing this residency show.

I Wanna Rock And Roll All Night: The new engagement marks KISS’ first Las Vegas residency since their 2014 engagement at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. KISS comes to Las Vegas with original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals) plus guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991). The original band line-up, including co-founding members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, last performed together in 2000.

The new residency is part of KISS’ “End of the Road Tour,” a career wrap-up for a band that has performed since 1973 and has undergone oscilloscope-worthy up-and-down tumult, with changes in personnel and presentation style along with bizarre detours including the outrageously campy "The Paul Lynde Halloween Special in 1976 and their own 1978 TV film “KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Simmons acknowledged the return to Las Vegas satisfies the band’s emotional and financial well-being.

“There are matters of the heart and then there are matters of the pocket and it’s nice when they both converge,” he said. “So, it’s a very nice payday. They pay well and that’s reason enough. But it’s also easier for the band because you don’t have the wear and tear of traveling.”

