Hyliion Holdings Appoints Dennis Gallagher As COO
- Electrified powertrain solutions provider Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN) has appointed Dennis M. Gallagher as Chief Operating Officer.
- Dennis will oversee aspects of Hyliion's commercialization process.
- Dennis joins Hyliion from Jacobs Vehicle Systems. He graduated from the University of Lowell with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering.
- "As COO, he will work closely with me and the rest of our leadership team and will be responsible for implementing industry-leading operational practices to optimize our robust Hypertruck ERX commercialization process," said CEO Thomas Healy.
- Price Action: HYLN shares are trading lower by 5.05% at $8.29 on the last check Monday.
